Bank of Canada is now less concerned rate cuts will drive up home prices

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 2:28 pm
1 min read
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 2nd consecutive time
It was a big week for the Bank of Canada as it cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday – Jul 28, 2024
The Bank of Canada is now less concerned about home prices spiking as it lowers its benchmark interest rate, minutes from the governing council’s latest meeting show.

Deliberations from the July 24 meeting, where the central bank delivered its second consecutive quarter-point rate cut, were published on Wednesday.

The Bank of Canada’s top monetary policymakers discussed risks to the inflation outlook and the broader Canadian economy, the minutes show, including the pace of immigration, wage pressures and the housing market.

Previous deliberations have shown the governing council was keeping a close eye on housing activity as it edged towards a lower policy rate, fearing sudden cuts to borrowing costs could drive home prices higher and risk progress made to date in taming inflation.

But the latest release shows such worries have ebbed.

The governing council did acknowledge that declining mortgage rates or higher-than-expected population growth could drive demand higher in the housing market, and that delays in building homes could limit the growth of supply.

Could more interest rate cuts come from Bank of Canada?
“Nonetheless, concerns had decreased that pent-up demand would lead to a sudden rise in house prices with cuts in the policy interest rate,” the deliberations read.

The governors also noted that if housing affordability challenges continue to box renters out of the ownership market, Canadians might face more “upward pressure on rents.”

As for borrowing costs, the governing council indicated there was a “clear consensus” that if inflation continued current trends back to the two per cent target, “it would be appropriate to lower the policy rate further.”

