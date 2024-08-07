Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rally held for homicide victim beloved by community in Prince Albert, Sask.

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 4:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Rally held for homicide victim beloved by community in Prince Albert, Sask.'
Rally held for homicide victim beloved by community in Prince Albert, Sask.
Friends and family of Trevor LaPlante called for justice Wednesday at a rally to honour the memory of the Prince Albert homicide victim. Joshua Gwozdz reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Friends and family of Trevor LaPlante called for justice Wednesday at a rally to honour the memory of the Prince Albert homicide victim.

A rally for Trevor LePlante held in Prince Albert on Wednesday garnered many supporters in hopes to bring justice. View image in full screen
A rally for Trevor LaPlante held in Prince Albert on Wednesday garnered many supporters in hopes to bring justice. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

Community members call for just at Wednesday rally in memory of  Trevor LaPlante.

LaPlante was killed July 22 in what police deemed a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

On that day, around 9:50 p.m., Prince Albert police responded to a call  for assistance from the Parkland Ambulance in the 500 block of 18 Street East, where 52-year-old LaPlante was found  unconscious and not breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Micheal Bird, 33, was arrested and now faces charges of second-degree murder and committing an indignity to a human body.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

LaPlante was a well-loved member of the community.

A rally for Trevor LePlante held in Prince Albert on Wednesday garnered many supporters in hopes to bring justice. View image in full screen
Jeff Perehudoff, a friend of Trevor LaPlante, shared life-long memories at Wednesday’s rally. Global News/Slavo Kutas

“I’ve known Trevor since I was a young boy. We’d go for breakfast at Burger King. We’d go to Raider games all the time. He’s a diehard fan,” said Jeff Perehudoff, a friend of LaPlante. “He was just amazing. He was a fun-loving guy. Always smiling, always cracking jokes, always laughing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Friends and family at the rally have concerns for the safety of their community in the wake of LaPlante’s death.

Maureen Palagian, Trevor LaPlante’s sister, holds his photo at Wedneday’s rally. View image in full screen
Maureen Palagian, Trevor LaPlante’s sister, holds his photo at Wedneday’s rally. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Trending Now

“We all want justice. We want peace. We all want to feel safe in this community of Prince Albert, which most of us don’t,” said Maureen Palagian, LaPlante’s sister.

“I feel angry,” she continued. “I feel angry that someone would take my brother’s life. And I feel that our justice system will be able to do the right thing for my brother and for us and for others.”

A rally for Trevor LePlante held in Prince Albert on Wednesday garnered many supporters in hopes to bring justice. View image in full screen
A rally for Trevor LaPlante held in Prince Albert on Wednesday garnered many supporters in hopes to bring justice. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

Perehudoff echoed the sentiment. “I want change in the city. We all have kids. We want our streets back. We want our city to be beautiful again. We want to be able to walk around or go to the fair without getting maced or jumped.”

Story continues below advertisement

The rally was scheduled to coincide with a court proceeding in  LaPlante’s case.

The hearing, however, was adjourned due to a change in legal counsel for the accused. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 28.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices