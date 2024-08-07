Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Home lost, crane collapses as firefighters battle massive Vancouver blaze

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 7, 2024 1:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crews battle huge fire in Dunbar area of Vancouver'
Crews battle huge fire in Dunbar area of Vancouver
Alissa Thibault is on the scene of an apartment fire in East Vancouver. Meanwhile, a huge fire is burning in the Dunbar area of Vancouver and a crane has also collapsed.
One home has been lost and at least seven other homes impacted following a massive fire in the Dunbar area of Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called around 6:45 p.m. to a building under construction on West 41st Avenue near Blenheim Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A crane on the building site also collapsed during the blaze and brought down trolley wires and power lines onto 41st Avenue.

Gas and power in the area have been turned off.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry said crews are on the scene working to get the fire under control and protect neighbouring structures.

She said the embers from the fire were starting smaller fires.

Crews from Burnaby and Richmond are also responding to help battle the blaze.

The City of Vancouver said that people with underlying breathing conditions are advised to leave the affected area and find a safe indoor space.

This is the second large fire that Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to on Tuesday night.

Crews were called to Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood earlier in the day.

Firefighters arrived to find the third floor in flames, and aerial footage showed flames shooting from the roof of the building.

The building at 414 E. 10th Ave. was boarded up from a previous fire in July 2023 which left 30 people homeless.

Earlier this year, the property’s owner was fined $4,500 over numerous fire code violations at the building, identified in a November 2022 inspection.

-with files from Simon Little

