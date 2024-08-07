Home lost, crane collapses as firefighters battle massive Vancouver blaze

Send this page to someone via email

One home has been lost and at least seven other homes impacted following a massive fire in the Dunbar area of Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called around 6:45 p.m. to a building under construction on West 41st Avenue near Blenheim Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A crane on the building site also collapsed during the blaze and brought down trolley wires and power lines onto 41st Avenue.

Gas and power in the area have been turned off.

Update to this from Van Fire: at least 7 surrounding homes impacted, one home lost. The crane brought down trolley wires and powerlines onto 41st Ave. Some fire fighters have minor injuries. Gas and power had to be cut off. Details at 11 on @GlobalBC https://t.co/uHd8cxHwUU — Alissa Thibault (@AlissaMThibault) August 7, 2024

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry said crews are on the scene working to get the fire under control and protect neighbouring structures.

She said the embers from the fire were starting smaller fires.

Crews from Burnaby and Richmond are also responding to help battle the blaze.

This is the 2nd LARGE fire tonight in Vancouver. FFs are working extremely hard to protect neighbouring structures Multiple fires at the same time from embers@VanFireRescue @IAFF18 We have crews on scene from @BurnabyFireDept @iaff1286 #RichmondFire assisting our efforts https://t.co/kUWBh3Os71 — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) August 7, 2024

Insane night for @VanFireRescue.

While battling flames in Mount Pleasant, an even worse fire broke out in Dunbar.

Crews from Richmond and Burnaby called in to help.@AlissaMThibault reports live at 11 and 11:30 on @GlobalBC. pic.twitter.com/4LQEAnB8L0 — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) August 7, 2024

The City of Vancouver said that people with underlying breathing conditions are advised to leave the affected area and find a safe indoor space.

This is the second large fire that Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to on Tuesday night.

Crews were called to Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood earlier in the day.

Firefighters arrived to find the third floor in flames, and aerial footage showed flames shooting from the roof of the building.

The building at 414 E. 10th Ave. was boarded up from a previous fire in July 2023 which left 30 people homeless.

Earlier this year, the property’s owner was fined $4,500 over numerous fire code violations at the building, identified in a November 2022 inspection.

-with files from Simon Little