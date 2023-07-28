Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vancouver Fire crews rescue people from large apartment fire in Mount Pleasant

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted July 28, 2023 2:26 am
Mount Pleasant fire View image in full screen
Vancouver firefighters battling a fire on East 10th Avenue near Prince Edward Street into early Friday morning. Crews say Three people and one dog were rescued. No word on a cause. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver firefighters battled the stubborn blaze around East 10th Avenue near Prince Edward Street into early Friday morning.

Crews say the fire in the three storey building started on the top floor. Three people and one dog were rescued from the balconies facing the alley.

As of 11:30 p.m., the fire was contained and has not spread to nearby buildings, but due to a partial collapse of the roof, crews had a tricky time accessing the hot spots.

One firefighter was treated on scene for mild smoke inhalation but was quickly back to fighting the same fire that sidelined him for a time, according to crews on scene.

Click to play video: 'Province calls on British Columbians to conserve water as drought continues'
Province calls on British Columbians to conserve water as drought continues

The building is an older, wooden building with around 80 units but did have working sprinklers.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The fire created a tremendous amount of smoke with crews urging people nearby to shut their doors and windows.

Firefighters calling this a third alarm fire, with around 45 personnel attending the scene.

No word yet on how many people were displaced by the fire and crews say it’s too early to determine a cause.

Crews say they will be there all night.

More to come.

More on BC
FireDogRescueVancouver fireMount PleasantPrince Edwardeast 10th
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices