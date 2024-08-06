New fire breaks out at Vancouver apartment badly damaged by flames last summer

Crews were called to battle a serious apartment fire in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived to find the third floor in flames, and aerial footage showed flames shooting from the roof of the building.
There was no immediate word if anyone was inside or if anyone had been injured.
Smoke from the fire could be seen throughout parts of Vancouver.
The building at 414 E. 10th Ave. was boarded up from a previous fire in July 2023 which left 30 people homeless.
Earlier this year, the property’s owner was fined $4,500 over numerous fire code violations at the building, identified in a November 2022 inspection.
Fu Ren pleaded guilty to six of 20 code violations he faced, including failing to maintain the sprinkler systems and fire extinguishers and allowing fire hazards such as exposed wires.
Investigators believe the 2023 fire was accidental and started by a candle.
The court heard that squatters had since moved in and that at least three additional fires had happened since then.
