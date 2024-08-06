Kirk’s three-run blast lifts Jays over Orioles

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Chris Bassitt’s nine strikeouts in seven innings and Alejandro Kirk’s three-run homer lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. extended his hit streak to 18 games with a two-out single to right field that started Toronto’s five-run rally in the sixth inning before 35,051 at Rogers Centre.

The series-opening win halted the Blue Jays (52-61) two-game slide and stopped the Orioles (67-47) two-game winning string.

Bassitt (9-10) retired the first 16 batters he faced. He did walk Ryan O’Hearn to lead off the second inning, but the Orioles outfielder was erased on a double play when Adley Rutschman lined out to Guerrero.

The 17th batter was Jackson Holiday, who sent a 1-1 pitch 410 feet into the right-centre seats for his third home run of the season.

Bassitt’s 100-pitch performance came to an end in the eighth inning. He issued a lead-off walk to Rutschann and back-to-back singles to Ryan Mountcastle and Eloy Jimenez.

Toronto reliever Genesis Cabrera walked in a run but then retired the next three Orioles. Chad Green pitched a clean ninth for his ninth save.

Daulton Varsho made another highlight catch, smashing into the right-centre wall on a fly ball off the bat of Orioles all-star shortstop Gunnar Henderson in the seventh.

Newly acquired left fielder Joey Loperfido, acquired in the Yusei Kikuchi trade to the Houston Astros last week, also made two dazzling catches in the first and third innings.

Toronto sent nine hitters to the plate in the sixth inning. After Kirk’s drive down the left-field line off reliever Gregory Soto (2-5) for his third homer, Addison Barger’s double to left added two more runs.

Grayson Rodriguez was supposed to start for Baltimore, but the 13-game-winner experienced discomfort in his upper back and shoulder. and pulled himself during his warmup.

Righty starter Albert Suarez was pressed into action. He gave up only two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in his five shutout innings.

BACK IN T.O.

The Blue Jays expect injured players Bo Bichette (calf) and Jordan Romano (elbow) to return to Toronto on Thursday to meet with the team training staff for an update on their progress.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider hopes the two can return to the lineup before the season’s end.

Romano underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair an impingement on his right elbow on July 3. Bichette aggravated a right calf strain he’s been dealing with most of the season on July 19.

ON DECK

The Blue Jays will start Bowden Francis (4-2) in the middle game of their three-game set against the Orioles on Wednesday. Baltimore will counter with lefty Trevor Rogers (2-10).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.