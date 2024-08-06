Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man wanted for alleged Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction arrested in U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2024 6:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police are offering a $100K reward leading to information about Elnaz Hajtamiri’s whereabouts'
Police are offering a $100K reward leading to information about Elnaz Hajtamiri’s whereabouts
WATCH: Police are offering a $100K reward leading to information about Elnaz Hajtamiri’s whereabouts – Jan 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Toronto man, who police allege helped kidnap Elnaz Hajtamiri, has been arrested in the United States where he was also wanted for a deadly nightclub shooting.

Ontario Provincial Police say the 36-year-old man was arrested in California by U.S. authorities on Monday.

Hajtamiri was last seen in January 2022 when Ontario Provincial Police say suspects in balaclavas and wearing fake police vests abducted her from her relative’s home in Wasaga Beach, Ont.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

OPP have charged her ex-boyfriend with first-degree murder, as well as for Hajtamiri’s alleged “invasion-style” abduction and her alleged assault in a Richmond Hill parking lot just weeks before that.

Trending Now

The Toronto man arrested this week was also wanted by U.S. authorities for allegedly opening fire in a Miami nightclub, killing one man and injuring two women in what the U.S. Marshals Service called a targeted attack with a “gang nexus.”

Story continues below advertisement

OPP says investigators will continue to collaborate with law enforcement in the United States to further the investigation into Hajtamiri’s kidnapping.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices