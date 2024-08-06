Toronto police charge woman with murder after remains, chemicals found inside apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a homicide investigation has been launched and a first-degree murder charge laid after human remains and chemicals were found inside a Toronto apartment.

Toronto police said they were called to a home near Weston Road and Black Creek Drive on June 27.

Once inside, police said officers found “biological remains” and chemicals. A hazmat team went to the scene to remove the chemicals.

The remains were sent to be tested, according to police, and found to be human. Further testing revealed the remains were a 40-year-old from Honduras, Selvin Paz Mejia.

Roughly a month later, police made an arrest.

On July 25, 22-year-old Mariana Aburto Hernandez was arrested. She was initially charged with improper or indecent interference with a dead body but saw a murder charge added weeks later.

On Tuesday, Toronto police said they had also laid a first-degree murder charge against Hernandez.

The investigation is ongoing, officers said.