New Westminster closes boardwalk due to expected Chilcotin River landslide debris

The City of New Westminster, B.C., is warning residents and visitors that the boardwalk has been closed until further notice due to the Chilcotin River landslide debris.
In a statement on its website, the city said that due to the fast-moving water and expected debris in the Fraser River, the boardwalk will be closed.
It is warning that conditions may change suddenly and boaters should avoid the area due to safety concerns.
Located around 100 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake, the landslide came down Wednesday morning, damming the river and creating a temporary lake.
About 9 a.m. Monday, water started breaching the natural dam that was formed by last week’s landslide, and by early afternoon, water and debris had reached the Fraser River.
Some properties along the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers are under evacuation order and the province is warning people to stay away.
Real-time water-level monitoring information is publicly available through the Water Survey of Canada.
