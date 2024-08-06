Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

New Westminster closes boardwalk due to expected Chilcotin River landslide debris

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alerts issued as water tops Chilcotin River dam'
Alerts issued as water tops Chilcotin River dam
Emergency alerts have been issued now that water has begun pouring over the landslide that came down on the Chilcotin River last week. While a worst-case scenario may have been avoided, as Grace Ke reports, it is still a dangerous situation along parts of both the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of New Westminster, B.C., is warning residents and visitors that the boardwalk has been closed until further notice due to the Chilcotin River landslide debris.

In a statement on its website, the city said that due to the fast-moving water and expected debris in the Fraser River, the boardwalk will be closed.

It is warning that conditions may change suddenly and boaters should avoid the area due to safety concerns.

Click to play video: 'Structure washed away as water tops Chilcotin River site'
Structure washed away as water tops Chilcotin River site
Trending Now

Located around 100 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake, the landslide came down Wednesday morning, damming the river and creating a temporary lake.

Story continues below advertisement

About 9 a.m. Monday, water started breaching the natural dam that was formed by last week’s landslide, and by early afternoon, water and debris had reached the Fraser River.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Some properties along the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers are under evacuation order and the province is warning people to stay away.

Real-time water-level monitoring information is publicly available through the Water Survey of Canada.

 

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices