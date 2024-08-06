SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Paris 2024 cancels marathon swim test run over Seine water quality concerns

By Kate Brumback and Tom Nouvian The Associated Press
Posted August 6, 2024 7:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Men’s triathlon postponed over Seine water quality'
Paris 2024: Men’s triathlon postponed over Seine water quality
WATCH: Paris 2024 - Men's triathlon postponed over Seine water quality
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A test run meant to allow Olympic athletes to familiarize themselves with the marathon swimming course in the Seine River was cancelled Tuesday over concerns about water quality in the Paris waterway.

World Aquatics made the decision to cancel the exercise at an early morning meeting, spokesperson Torin Koos said. Fluctuating bacteria levels in the long-polluted waterway have been a constant concern throughout the Games with the swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swimming events both scheduled to be held in the river.

Paris Olympics Triathlon View image in full screen
Athletes jump into the water to compete in the swimming race in the Seine river, during the mixed relay triathlon, at the 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. Martin Bureau/Pool Photo via AP

Another marathon swimming test event is scheduled for Wednesday, and organizers will decide early that morning whether it will go forward, Koos said. The women’s marathon swim is set for Thursday, while the men are scheduled to race Friday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The cancellation of Tuesday’s marathon swimming test event comes a day after the triathlon mixed relay event was held in the river that runs through the center of the French capital. World Triathlon released data Tuesday showing that when the triathletes swam Monday, the levels of fecal bacteria E. coli and enterococci were within acceptable levels for the length of the triathlon relay course.

The swimming portion of the triathlon and the marathon swim both start and finish at the Pont Alexandre III, but the marathon swimming course extends farther down the river. The marathon swimmers do laps on the course for a total of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles.)

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices