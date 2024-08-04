Menu

Sports

De Grasse misses 100-metre final in Paris

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2024 2:28 pm
1 min read
Sprinter Andre De Grasse, of Markham, Ont., right, competes in the men’s 100m semi-finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Sprinter Andre De Grasse, of Markham, Ont., right, competes in the men’s 100m semi-finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
PARIS – Andre De Grasse will not be coming away with a medal in the men’s 100 metres.

The 29-year-old sprinter from Markham, Ont., ran a time a season-best time of 9.98 seconds to finish fifth in the third semifinal heat on Sunday at Stade de France.

Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson (9.80) and Fred Kerley (9.84) of the United States qualified from the heat for Sunday night’s final.

De Grasse failed to qualify for the 100 final for the first time in his Olympic career.

The six-time Olympic medallist earned bronze in the event at the previous two Games.

De Grasse now looks ahead to the opening round of the 200 metres on Monday and the 4×100 relay heats on Thursday. He is the defending Olympic 200 champion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

