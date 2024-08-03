Royal Regina Golf Club celebrates 125 years

Having opened its doors in 1899, the Royal Regina Golf Club celebrated its 125th birthday on Aug. 3.

The club serves 800 members and general manager Ryan Pollock says the community is what has kept the club going for over a century.

“We take as much pride as having that camaraderie as part of the adventure here and part of that experience. I think that’s what keeps people coming back, is that social aspect as well,” he said.

The product of a golf-playing family, Pollock said the game is generational and he enjoys seeing the club being handed down from one player to the next.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I think it’s important because I think everyone can go out and play together and that’s the beauty of golf. And when you look at some other sports, it’s a little more challenging to get on the ice when there’s a 50-year difference between a beginning skater and an experienced player, but golf has a way to balance the playing field,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

Chris Frohlick has been a member of the club since he was a child. For the life-long golfer, it’s the competition that keeps him addicted to the sport, even decades later.

“It doesn’t (matter) what level you’re at in the game of golf, it’s not like hockey or baseball or soccer where your skills are driven by who you play again against, golf is a beautiful sport that way in terms of the handicap system which allows to play against any skill level and still have a competitive game against them,” Frohlick said.

He added that he has passed the sport down to his daughter and he looks forward to raising her with it.

“Golf is an expensive game, but there’s always to get into it and give back,” added Frohlick.

He said he looks forward to seeing the game grow in Regina and for others to join in the fun.