Canada

Boy, 4, drowns in residential pool southwest of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
A four-year-old boy drowned Thursday night in a residential pool southwest of Montreal.

Emergency services were alerted at around 8:30 p.m. about a child in cardiac arrest who had been found in a pool in Beauharnois, Que.

Local police say the child was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say they are still trying to determine how the boy ended up in the pool.

On Facebook, officials with the town of Beauharnois said they were at a loss for words to describe their sadness.

They said the town offers its sincere thoughts to the boy, his family and neighbours.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

