Boy, 4, drowns in residential pool southwest of Montreal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A four-year-old boy drowned Thursday night in a residential pool southwest of Montreal.

Emergency services were alerted at around 8:30 p.m. about a child in cardiac arrest who had been found in a pool in Beauharnois, Que.

Local police say the child was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Police say they are still trying to determine how the boy ended up in the pool.

5:16 Water safety tips for National Drowning Prevention Week

On Facebook, officials with the town of Beauharnois said they were at a loss for words to describe their sadness.

Story continues below advertisement

They said the town offers its sincere thoughts to the boy, his family and neighbours.