Jasper wildfire: Park officials say fires expected to grow again amid hot, dry weather

Jasper National Park says wildfires in the area have grown by thousands of hectares and are set to expand further on Friday.

The park says the wildfire remains out of control and has grown by about 7,500 hectares, bringing it to about 39,000 hectares.

It says the new growth was expected and primarily on the south end of the fire.

The park is anticipating more growth Friday because of expected hot and dry weather.

Crews aided by helicopters have been working to extinguish hot spots around the community and near the water treatment plant.

Thousands of people fled the town and park last week due to the fire, which eventually spread into the community and destroyed one-third of its buildings.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

For the latest on road closures in Alberta, you can visit the 511 Alberta website.