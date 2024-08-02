SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Fire

Jasper wildfire: Park officials say fires expected to grow again amid hot, dry weather

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2024 9:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Officials provide update on Jasper wildfire'
Officials provide update on Jasper wildfire
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 1, 2024) Federal, provincial and municipal leaders gathered in Hinton to provide an update on the Jasper wildfire, which includes Highway 16 reopening to commercial traffic, a plan to get seniors back to Alberta from B.C. and the goal to get evacuated residents bus tours through the townsite. Jasmine King reports.
Jasper National Park says wildfires in the area have grown by thousands of hectares and are set to expand further on Friday.

The park says the wildfire remains out of control and has grown by about 7,500 hectares, bringing it to about 39,000 hectares.

It says the new growth was expected and primarily on the south end of the fire.

The park is anticipating more growth Friday because of expected hot and dry weather.

Crews aided by helicopters have been working to extinguish hot spots around the community and near the water treatment plant.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Thousands of people fled the town and park last week due to the fire, which eventually spread into the community and destroyed one-third of its buildings.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.

For the latest on road closures in Alberta, you can visit the 511 Alberta website.

Click to play video: 'Jasper wildfire: Mayor says plan for town visits approved, no clear timeline set yet'
Jasper wildfire: Mayor says plan for town visits approved, no clear timeline set yet
© 2024 The Canadian Press

