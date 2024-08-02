Toronto still days away from seeing humid, tropical temperatures drop

Send this page to someone via email

It could be days before Toronto sees the current lengthy period of swelteringly hot and humid weather finally break, according to Global News’ top meteorologist.

Toronto and much of southern Ontario have been struggling with days of heat warnings, with daytime temperatures in the 30s and nights rarely dropping below 20 C.

A heat warning for Thursday said the humidex temperature was “near 40” and listed the serious consequences of extreme heat on people’s health.

Global News’ chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said that, while late July and early August are typically among the hottest times in Toronto, the consecutive days of high humidity are biting.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This hasn’t even come close to breaking any records but it’s the humidity that is starting to get to us,” he said. “When you factor that mugginess in, the humidex has been in the upper 30s most of the week and it will continue to feel like you’re stepping outside into the tropics through the upcoming weekend.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:34 Heat and rain impact on gardening and landscaping

Environment Canada said a “cooler” air mass should arrive overnight between Thursday and Friday but the oppressive overall heat will likely continue until after the weekend, according to Farnell.

“There will be some slight relief in the days ahead thanks to extra cloud cover but a meaningful change in the weather pattern won’t occur until next week,” he said.

“A cold front will likely spark thunderstorms on Sunday night and more rain is expected on Tuesday. Temperatures will actually be below seasonal all week with highs in the mid-20s with much lower humidity levels.”