Crime

Car windows a target for vandals in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 9:15 am
1 min read
Bridgeland residents worried after recent crime spree
WATCH ABOVE: (From Aug. 1, 2024) Some Bridgeland residents are growing worried about their safety after a recent crime spree. As Meghan Cobb reports, people who call the area home are frustrated with the feeling of being targeted by criminals.
Some residents of Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood say they are increasingly concerned about their safety after some cars were vandalized.

The Calgary Police Service confirms there have been two reports of a total of seven car windows being smashed within a two-block span last month. Nothing was taken in either incident except a dashcam.

Recent data from CPS shows vehicle crime is down from the five-year average for the same month year over year, but residents in the area say broken car windows are becoming increasingly common.

“Twice in three weeks is a lot of broken glass,” said Ian Ayasse who lives in the community. “So whoever’s been doing it has been clearly causing some problems.”

“It’s so expensive to park underground, so you just have to risk it unfortunately,” said Madi Schapowal, whose car window was broken a year ago in the same area. “It sucks because there’s not very much parking around here anymore and now it’s happening all the time.”

Erika Reid’s driver window was broken Wednesday night. Nothing was taken from her car and she is hopeful insurance will cover the damage.

“I think they cover the mischief, I’ve got to get a hold of them,” Reid said.

