Wanted suspect arrested in connection with St. Thomas, Ont. homicide, arson

Police have made a second arrest following last month’s shooting death of a St. Thomas, Ont., woman near the west end of the city.
Emergency crews first found Victoria Dill, 40, with a gunshot wound after a house fire was reported in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis streets in the early morning hours of July 3.
She later died in hospital.
Officers said Keegan Harvey, 21, was arrested at a London address on Wednesday in relation to the investigation.
He was wanted for arson with a disregard for human life and accessory after the fact to murder.
On Tuesday, police also arrested and charged a 30-year-old St. Thomas man with second degree murder, arson with a disregard for human life and failure to comply with a probation order.
Both accused remain in custody.
