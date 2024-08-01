Wanted suspect arrested in connection with St. Thomas, Ont. homicide, arson

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police have made a second arrest following last month’s shooting death of a St. Thomas, Ont., woman near the west end of the city.

Emergency crews first found Victoria Dill, 40, with a gunshot wound after a house fire was reported in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis streets in the early morning hours of July 3.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She later died in hospital.

Officers said Keegan Harvey, 21, was arrested at a London address on Wednesday in relation to the investigation.

He was wanted for arson with a disregard for human life and accessory after the fact to murder.

On Tuesday, police also arrested and charged a 30-year-old St. Thomas man with second degree murder, arson with a disregard for human life and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Both accused remain in custody.