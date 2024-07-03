St. Thomas police investigate early morning death

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas, Ont., police, along with the St. Thomas Fire Department, are investigating an early morning death.

Emergency services remain at the scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police say there will be road closures on Hiawatha Street from Talbot Street to Scott Street, and on Curtis Street from Mary Street to Mondamin Street.

Residents are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. More information will be provided as it becomes available.