Suspect arrested and charged in St. Thomas, Ont. homicide

St. Thomas police arrested a man in the death of 40-year-old St. Thomas resident Victoria Dill.
Around 12:30 a.m. July 3, police and emergency services found Dill, who had been fatally injured from a gunshot wound, after a house fire was reported in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis streets.
Nathan Deleemans, 30, of St. Thomas, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of arson with disregard for human life, and one count of failing to comply with probation order.
Deleemans remains in custody.
St. Thomas police are still looking for Keegan Harvey, 21, who has been charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life, and one count of accessory after the fact to murder.
He’s described as five feet 10 inches, with brown hair and an arm sleeve tattoo on his right arm. Police are asking the public not to approach him if seen and to call 911.
