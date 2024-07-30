Suspect arrested and charged in St. Thomas, Ont. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas police arrested a man in the death of 40-year-old St. Thomas resident Victoria Dill.

Around 12:30 a.m. July 3, police and emergency services found Dill, who had been fatally injured from a gunshot wound, after a house fire was reported in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis streets.

Nathan Deleemans, 30, has been charged in the death of Victoria Dill in early July. St. Thomas Police Service

Nathan Deleemans, 30, of St. Thomas, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of arson with disregard for human life, and one count of failing to comply with probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Deleemans remains in custody.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

St. Thomas police are still looking for Keegan Harvey, 21, who has been charged with one count of arson with disregard for human life, and one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

He’s described as five feet 10 inches, with brown hair and an arm sleeve tattoo on his right arm. Police are asking the public not to approach him if seen and to call 911.