Suspect named in St. Thomas homicide, arson investigation

Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a suspect in a homicide and arson investigation from last week.

Around 12:30 a.m. last Wednesday, emergency services responded to multiple reports of a fire in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis streets.

First responders located a victim with a gunshot wound, identified as 40-year-old Victoria Dill of St. Thomas. She was transported to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Keegan Harvey, 20, has been charged and is currently wanted for one count of arson with disregard for human life and one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

He’s described as five feet 10 inches tall with brown hair and an arm sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Police are advising the public to not approach and to call 911 immediately if seen or located.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.