Pete Davidson cancels shows, checks into wellness facility for treatment

Pete Davidson has cancelled all of his upcoming comedy shows amid a report that he checked himself into a wellness facility for mental health treatment.

A source told People that the Saturday Night Live alum is focusing on his sobriety and mental wellbeing with the support of his loved ones, who are proud that he’s taking this step to continue taking care of himself.

The source added that Davidson, 30, “will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues.”

Davidson’s Ticketmaster page shows that all eight of his upcoming shows have been cancelled, including one just one week away.

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” reads a message on the webpage for each axed show.

Davidson has been open about his struggles with mental health issues and substance use. The comedian revealed he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2017.

“I’ve been having a lot of problems,” he said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast at the time. “This whole year has been a f**king nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

In 2019, Davidson cracked jokes on SNL about going to rehab, saying he was taking “the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces and you have roommates but it still costs like 100 grand.”

The source told People that Davidson most recently underwent treatment in the summer of 2023 for issues related to post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.

In July 2023, Davidson was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service after he drove his car into a home in Beverly Hills. The Bupkis actor was charged with reckless driving.

Davidson addressed the 2023 stint in rehab during a comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in September that year.

“I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he told the crowd. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”