Pete Davidson addresses Kaia Gerber relationship, hints at rehab stint

Pete Davidson stopped by the “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live this week to address his relationship with Cindy Crawford’s 18-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber and a possible visit to rehab.
Host Colin Jost asked Davidson: “So, nothing about impeachment? Dating anyone?”
“Yeah, and it’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman, and everyone’s delighted, you know?” the 26-year-old comedian said, referring to Jost’s relationship with Scarlett Johansson. “But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What did I do?”
Davidson’s relationships have been in the spotlight following his split with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande in late 2018. He was connected to Kate Beckinsale earlier this year and dated Margaret Qualley in the fall.
The Dirt actor has received backlash for his current relationship with 18-year-old Gerber, daughter of Crawford and Rande Gerber.
“I mean, if I’m your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario,” he continued. “There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like me or Tyga.”
When asked about his plans for the holidays, Davidson said: “Oh, I’m going on a little vacation,” putting the word “vacation” in air quotes.
“Why did you put it in quotes?” Jost asked.
“Oh, you know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces and you have roommates but it still costs like 100 grand,” Davidson explained.
Davidson didn’t explicitly say he was going to rehab, so it remains unclear if he will be heading there over the holidays.
Many viewers of Saturday Night Live took to Twitter to talk about Davidson’s rehab statements.
