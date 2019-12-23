Pete Davidson addresses Kaia Gerber relationship, hints at rehab stint

Pete Davidson stopped by the “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live this week to address his relationship with Cindy Crawford’s 18-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber and a possible visit to rehab.

Host Colin Jost asked Davidson: “So, nothing about impeachment? Dating anyone?”

“Yeah, and it’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman, and everyone’s delighted, you know?” the 26-year-old comedian said, referring to Jost’s relationship with Scarlett Johansson. “But when I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What did I do?”

Davidson’s relationships have been in the spotlight following his split with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande in late 2018. He was connected to Kate Beckinsale earlier this year and dated Margaret Qualley in the fall.

The Dirt actor has received backlash for his current relationship with 18-year-old Gerber, daughter of Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Story continues below advertisement

“I mean, if I’m your type of guy that your daughter or mother is into, then trust me, I’m the best-case scenario,” he continued. “There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one with a job. It’s like me or Tyga.”

When asked about his plans for the holidays, Davidson said: “Oh, I’m going on a little vacation,” putting the word “vacation” in air quotes.

“Why did you put it in quotes?” Jost asked.

“Oh, you know, the kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces and you have roommates but it still costs like 100 grand,” Davidson explained.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson kicks out heckler from show for making Mac Miller joke

Davidson didn’t explicitly say he was going to rehab, so it remains unclear if he will be heading there over the holidays.

Many viewers of Saturday Night Live took to Twitter to talk about Davidson’s rehab statements.

If Pete Davidson is actually going to rehab, I salute the dude for talking about it in public. Maybe somebody else will feel a little less ashamed. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) December 22, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson being so open about his mental health/going to rehab this holiday season is really admirable especially considering how many people his age or younger have been dying from overdoses pic.twitter.com/svGwpOxvnO — Nae (@DeepSpaceYonce) December 22, 2019

I love Pete Davidson sm and if he’s really going to rehab I hope he gets the help he needs💗♥️ pic.twitter.com/8TjWHS2iKQ — whitley gilbert-wayne💗 (@adleexoxo) December 22, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Why does 93% of the human population feel the need to claim Pete Davidson is lying about his mental illness? He’s constantly using his platform to bring awareness to mental health and normalize it. If you have a problem with someone helping people in need, then that’s on you — Julia Kloss ✨ (@RealJuliaKloss) December 22, 2019

I don't know if Pete Davidson is genuinely going to rehab but whatever it is #WeLoveYouPete pic.twitter.com/nAs7rRLjl2 — Songta Klaus (@diamondsong42) December 22, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

pete davidson is so open and brave about his struggles and he uses humor to bring light to things are hard to talk about. put some respect on his name. anyways stream SMD pic.twitter.com/F4KwuIfV48 — kiara (@petearchives) December 22, 2019

Pete Davidson's vulnerability and honesty are honorable. He has been vocal about addiction and mental illness despite the cruelty and backlash he has faced for it and has helped to open a dialogue. — giraffe.love.420 (@HopeDaily5) December 22, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

With all the Eddie Murphy goodness happening, it was easy to miss Pete Davidson casually mentioning that he’s going into a mental health and/or addiction facility. Here’s hoping he’s doing okay and that he’s getting the support he needs. 💛 @nbcsnl #PeteDavidson #SNL pic.twitter.com/UQJJvgMqB0 — WhereIsTheSunshine?🔆 (@YesYouShine) December 22, 2019