Pete Davidson ordered to 50 hours of community service for car crash into home

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson must complete 50 hours of community service in New York over a reckless driving charge that saw the star drive his car into a Beverly Hills home in March.

A Los Angeles County Superior judge also ordered Davidson, 29, to complete an 18-month diversion program, attend 12 hours of traffic school, pay restitution to the homeowners and visit a morgue to learn about the victims of reckless driving, the New York Times reported.

On Tuesday, prosecutors said the actor is likely to complete his mandatory community service with the New York Fire Department (NYFD). Davidson’s father Scott, a firefighter with the NYFD, died while responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

A representative from the NYFD told People magazine the organization would happily support Davidson in completing his community service.

“As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service,” the statement reads.

Davidson has not commented publicly on the court order.

On the evening of March 4, Davidson’s car hit a fire hydrant in a Beverly Hills neighbourhood. TMZ reported the Saturday Night Live comedian was at the time travelling with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders. Davidson’s car then collided with the side of a home.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

He was charged with one misdemeanour count of reckless driving on June 16.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement from June. “We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

Davidson’s TV series Bupkis premiered in May.

The actor will appear in the film Dumb Money, alongside co-stars Paul Dano and Shailene Woodley, to tell the true story of a group of amateur Reddit investors who led the GameStop short squeeze of January 2021. Dumb Money will premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.