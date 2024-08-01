Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Money

Cenovus Energy reports 2nd quarter earnings of $1B, debt target hit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2024 11:45 am
1 min read
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Cenovus Energy logos are on display at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Cenovus Energy Inc. says it will be returning “substantially” more money to shareholders in upcoming quarters after achieving its debt reduction target.

The Calgary-based oil and gas company says in second-quarter results that it hit its net debt target of $4 billion in July and so will be returning 100% of excess free cash flow to shareholders starting in the third quarter.

The company says its second quarter earnings rose to $1 billion, up from $866 million in the same quarter last year.

Earnings worked out to 53 cents per diluted share, up from 44 cents from last year.

Cenovus says excess free funds flow in the quarter ending June 30 was $735 million, up from $505 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company reported revenues of $14.9 billion for the second quarter, up from $12.2 billion for the same quarter last year.

