Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
January 26 2021 9:00pm
01:59

Cenovus set to cut up to 25% of its workforce

Alberta’s economy is about to take another blow as Cenovus prepares to slash its workforce. As Tom Vernon explains, it’s a result of the company’s merger with Husky late last year.

