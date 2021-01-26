Cenovus-Husky merger layoffs to begin ‘this year’: spokesperson

Send this page to someone via email

Layoffs resulting from Cenovus Energy’s $3.8-billion takeover of Husky Energy in October 2020 are imminent.

In a statement to Global News, Cenovus senior media advisor Reg Curren said the merger would result in “workforce reductions taking place over the course of this year.”

Referring to the friendly takeover, “the combination means there will be overlap and redundancies in a number of roles across our business,” Curren wrote.

In October, Curren said between 20 and 25 per cent of the Cenovus and Husky workforce of 8,600 would lose their jobs, most being in Calgary. That would result in between 1,720 and 2,150 workers.

Curren told the Canadian Press that Brookfield Place will be Cenovus’ new consolidated headquarters, with a move-in plan to come following eased COVID-19 restrictions. Husky’s head office is the nearby Western Canadian Place.

In December 2020, Cenovus announced it had all key regulatory approvals in place to close the all-shares takeover.

–with files from the Canadian Press