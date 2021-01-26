Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Cenovus-Husky merger layoffs to begin ‘this year’: spokesperson

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix announces a multi-year initiative focused on Indigenous communities near the company's oil sands operations in northern Alberta, at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix announces a multi-year initiative focused on Indigenous communities near the company's oil sands operations in northern Alberta, at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jeff McIntosh

Layoffs resulting from Cenovus Energy’s $3.8-billion takeover of Husky Energy in October 2020 are imminent.

In a statement to Global News, Cenovus senior media advisor Reg Curren said the merger would result in “workforce reductions taking place over the course of this year.”

Referring to the friendly takeover, “the combination means there will be overlap and redundancies in a number of roles across our business,” Curren wrote.

Read more: Calgary’s downtown office vacancy rates hit record levels amid oilpatch woes

In October, Curren said between 20 and 25 per cent of the Cenovus and Husky workforce of 8,600 would lose their jobs, most being in Calgary. That would result in between 1,720 and 2,150 workers.

Trending Stories

Curren told the Canadian Press that Brookfield Place will be Cenovus’ new consolidated headquarters, with a move-in plan to come following eased COVID-19 restrictions. Husky’s head office is the nearby Western Canadian Place.

Story continues below advertisement

In December 2020, Cenovus announced it had all key regulatory approvals in place to close the all-shares takeover.

–with files from the Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta oil and gasHusky Energycalgary downtownCenovusCenovus EnergyCalgary oil and gasCenovus Husky takeoverReg Currencenovus layoffsHusky layoffs
Flyers
More weekly flyers