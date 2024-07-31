Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Two candidates to seek federal Green Party nomination in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 31, 2024 4:50 pm
1 min read
A supporter holds a sign for the Green Party of Canada in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. View image in full screen
A supporter holds a sign for the Green Party of Canada in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people are vying to become the next federal Green Party nominee in Guelph.

Dylan White and Anne-Marie Zajdlik have successfully submitted their applications, the Guelph Greens Federal Electoral District Association announced Tuesday night.

With more than one candidate seeking the nomination, there will be a vote to determine which of the two will represent the Green Party in the riding of Guelph in the next federal election.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an email, the riding association said the nomination election will take place in October.

White is a biologist with 15 years experience whose work has taken him across Canada. He has also led professional tours across the globe, including to Borneo, Argentina, Antarctica, Hawaii, and southern Africa.

Zajdlik is a family doctor and HIV-AID advocate. She founded the ARCH Guelph HIV-AIDS clinic and the Bracelet of Hope, a Guelph-based charity that helps Lesotho deal with consequences of the AIDS epidemic.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Zajdlik received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012, the Governor General’s Meritorious Service Medal in 2016 and the Order of Ontario in 2010.

The association said it has closed the nomination process and more details about the nomination election will be announced soon.

 

More on Politics
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices