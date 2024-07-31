Two candidates to seek federal Green Party nomination in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are vying to become the next federal Green Party nominee in Guelph.

Dylan White and Anne-Marie Zajdlik have successfully submitted their applications, the Guelph Greens Federal Electoral District Association announced Tuesday night.

With more than one candidate seeking the nomination, there will be a vote to determine which of the two will represent the Green Party in the riding of Guelph in the next federal election.

In an email, the riding association said the nomination election will take place in October.

White is a biologist with 15 years experience whose work has taken him across Canada. He has also led professional tours across the globe, including to Borneo, Argentina, Antarctica, Hawaii, and southern Africa.

Zajdlik is a family doctor and HIV-AID advocate. She founded the ARCH Guelph HIV-AIDS clinic and the Bracelet of Hope, a Guelph-based charity that helps Lesotho deal with consequences of the AIDS epidemic.

Zajdlik received the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012, the Governor General’s Meritorious Service Medal in 2016 and the Order of Ontario in 2010.

The association said it has closed the nomination process and more details about the nomination election will be announced soon.