Dead man linked to 4 murders in northern Ontario last summer

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they’ve connected two double homicides in a small town in northeastern Ontario to one suspect who has since died.

Police say on July 30, 2023, emergency officials responded to a medical call at a home in Kirkland Lake, a town with a population of roughly 7,700.

They say 49-year-old Gabriel Marecki and 37-year-old Amanda Lachapelle were taken to hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say they went to another home in Kirkland Lake on Aug. 8 for a well-being check and found 33-year-old Lea Thompson and 37-year-old Kyle Robertson, both dead.

Police say they’ve linked the four homicides to a 38-year-old male from Kirkland Lake.

They say the suspect has since died and cannot be charged criminally.

Story continues below advertisement

“Had the suspect been alive, compelling grounds exist to charge and prosecute him with murder charges for the four victims,” police say in a news release.

OPP say the homicides have “not only impacted several families, but the entire Kirkland Lake community.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the murders to come forward.