Canada

2 dead after ‘incident’ at home in northern Ontario: police

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 5:14 pm
An OPP detachment sign is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
An OPP detachment sign is seen in this file image. Global News
Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating the deaths of a 49-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman after an “incident” at a home in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The OPP said in a release that officers responded to a medical call at a residence in the small community southeast of Timmins on Sunday just before 4:30 p.m.

Both victims were transported to hospital via ambulance, where they later were pronounced dead.

Investigators said there is no immediate threat to public safety and that this was an isolated incident.

In the release, OPP officials noted that the investigation is in its early stages, and that more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Further details weren’t immediately released.

Anybody with any information about this incident was asked to contact local authorities or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

