Northern Ontario town sees 2nd double homicide in less than 2 weeks

Police say they’re are investigating the killings of four people in a northern Ontario town after two double homicides in less than two weeks.

Ontario Provincial Police said that on Tuesday shortly before 8 p.m., officers went to a home on Kirkpatrick Street in Kirkland Lake, Ont., for a well-being check.

A male and a female were found dead, police said, adding that their deaths have been deemed a double homicide.

“Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times,” the OPP said.

No further details about the incident were released.

The OPP is appealing for anyone with video footage that may show part of Kirkpatrick Street or the surrounding neighbourhood between Aug. 5 and Aug 8. to contact their Kirkland Lake Detachment.

Investigators ‘looking into any links’ with earlier double homicide

It’s the second double homicide in Kirkland Lake, Ont., in less than two weeks.

On July 30 shortly before 4:30 p.m., emergency crews went to a home on Woods Street for a medical call. That’s a few streets over from the latest incident.

Two Kirkland Lake, Ont., residents — 37-year-old Amanda Lachapelle and 49-year-old Gabriel Marecki — were taken to hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead.

Their deaths were later determined to be homicides.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to public safety,” police said in an Aug. 3 news release.

In that case, police are appealing for anyone with video footage showing any part of Woods Street and the surrounding area from July 29 at 7 a.m. until July 30 at 7 p.m. to contact officers.

Global News asked the OPP if there may be a link between the two cases.

“The investigators are looking into any links between the … homicides, however the investigations is still in the early stages and no further details can be released at this time,” Sgt. Rob Lewis said in an email.

The cause of death wasn’t released for the victims in either case.

No suspect information has been released.