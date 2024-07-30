SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays deal reliever Trevor Richards to Twins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2024 5:42 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays dealt reliever Trevor Richards to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday ahead of major-league baseball’s trade deadline.

Toronto acquired outfielder Jay Harry, 22, from the Twins. He has appeared in 82 games with High-A Cedar Rapids, hitting .214 with eight home runs and 39 runs-batted in.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade
Story continues below advertisement

The major-league trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 31-year-old Richards had appeared in 45 games (two starts) with Toronto, posting a 2-1 record, 4.64 earned-run average with 49 strikeouts over 52.1 innings.

The Blue Jays, who sit in last place in the American League East, have been busy on the trade front. Since Friday, the team has also dealt infielder Justin Turner (Seattle), pitchers Yusei Kikuchi (Houston), Yimi Garcia (Seattle) and Nate Pearson (Chicago Cubs) and catcher Danny Jansen (Boston).

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version of this story erroneously said Justin Turner was traded to Miami.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices