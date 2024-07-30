Blue Jays deal reliever Trevor Richards to Twins

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays dealt reliever Trevor Richards to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday ahead of major-league baseball’s trade deadline.

Toronto acquired outfielder Jay Harry, 22, from the Twins. He has appeared in 82 games with High-A Cedar Rapids, hitting .214 with eight home runs and 39 runs-batted in.

The major-league trade deadline is 6 p.m. ET.

The 31-year-old Richards had appeared in 45 games (two starts) with Toronto, posting a 2-1 record, 4.64 earned-run average with 49 strikeouts over 52.1 innings.

The Blue Jays, who sit in last place in the American League East, have been busy on the trade front. Since Friday, the team has also dealt infielder Justin Turner (Seattle), pitchers Yusei Kikuchi (Houston), Yimi Garcia (Seattle) and Nate Pearson (Chicago Cubs) and catcher Danny Jansen (Boston).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version of this story erroneously said Justin Turner was traded to Miami.