Sports

Summer McIntosh wins Canada’s 1st swimming gold of Paris 2024

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2024 3:05 pm
1 min read
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, swims in the 400-metre individual medley finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. View image in full screen
Summer McIntosh, of Canada, swims in the 400-metre individual medley finals at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Nanterre, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women’s 400-metre individual medley.

The 17-year-old from Toronto became the first Canadian woman to take gold in the race that combines butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle in that order.

McIntosh won handily with a time of four minutes 27.71 seconds and touched the wall two body lengths ahead of silver medallist Katie Grimes of the United States, who was over five seconds behind. Emma Weyant of the U.S. took bronze.

McIntosh collected her second medal in Paris after a silver in 400-metre freestyle on opening night at the pool.

She’s racing four individual events with the 200-metre medley and butterfly coming up later this week.

The teenager is also expected to race in the relay finals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

