Grimes’ mother says Elon Musk is ‘withholding’ their children from family

The mother of the musician Grimes has accused Elon Musk of “withholding” her three grandchildren and blocking them from visiting their dying great-grandmother in Canada.

Sandy Garossino on Saturday posted the plea to X, the social networking site owned by Musk, and claimed she has no other way to contact the billionaire.

Garossino, a columnist with the National Observer, said her 93-year-old mother is in an end-of-life palliative care facility and “yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time.”

Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) shares three children with Musk, four-year-old X Æ A-Xii (known as X), two-year-old Exa Dark Sideræl and Techno (Tau) Mechanicus.

The couple, who dated on and off for many years, are currently battling for legal custody of their children, with Grimes telling the court last year that Musk would not give her access to one of their children.

Garossino began her thread to Musk by saying it was “nice” to see him on Father’s Day in June.

“I hope you got the card that I helped X make. He was so proud of it,” she wrote.

She yearns to see and hold Claire’s children one last time. Especially the youngest, whom she has not yet met. She was thrilled for the kids’ planned visit to celebrate her birthday this weekend. Today. But those hopes were crushed when the trip was canceled. — Sandy Garossino 🇨🇦🌻 (@Garossino) July 27, 2024

Garossino said her ailing mother, who has not yet met the youngest of Grimes’ three children, was “thrilled for the kids’ planned visit to celebrate her birthday” on Saturday.

According to Garossino, the trip was cancelled and her mother’s hopes of seeing her great-grandchildren were “crushed.”

“I am alarmed to learn that the children cannot come as you are withholding them and their needed passport documents from Claire,” Garossino continued. “It was even more troubling to see you and X on television at the Olympics in Paris yesterday, after your DC trip earlier in the week.”

Garossino questioned where the other two children were during the visit to Paris, and who was watching them.

“They are scheduled to be with their mother,” she wrote. “They were expected here in Canada.”

“I write with a grandmother’s plea, asking you to honour your agreement, return the children, and provide the documents they need to see their great grandmother before she passes,” she appealed. “Some moments in life last forever, and we get no second chances. Family is priceless.”

Garossino ended the thread by begging Musk to bring the children to Canada.

“This is so painful for my mother, and concerning for the kids. Time is of the essence now,” she concluded.

Musk did not reply to Garossino on X and has not commented publicly on the situation.

Grimes was born and raised in Vancouver and is best known for her experimental electropop music, including the popular songs Genesis and 4ÆM.

Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, has 12 known children. The birth of his 12th child, his third with Neuralink Corp. director Shivon Zilis, was revealed in June.

He has also had six children with Canadian author Justine Wilson, to whom he was married from 2000 to 2008. Musk’s first child, Nevada, died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in 2002 when he was only 10 weeks old.

Musk and Wilson have twins, named Griffin and Vivian, born in 2004. Two years later, the couple had triplets, Kai, Saxon and Damian.

News of tensions between Musk and Grimes’ family comes about a week after Musk’s daughter Vivian, who is transgender, said Musk is an absent father who harassed her for being queer and exhibiting feminine traits in childhood. Vivian spoke to the press after Musk said on social media Vivian is “not a girl” and was figuratively “dead” because she’s been “killed by the woke mind virus.”

On Thursday, Grimes expressed support for Vivian on X, writing, “I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian.”

I love and am forever endlessly proud of Vivian. — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) July 26, 2024