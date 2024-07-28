Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Okanagan wildfire update: July 28

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 28, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sugar Lake wildfire evacuation'
Sugar Lake wildfire evacuation
RELATED VIDEO: The large Sitkum Creek wildfire is burning its way towards Sugar Lake in the north Okanagan near Cherryville.
There have been signs of good news recently in the fight against wildfires across the Okanagan. Ideal weather conditions have caused many of these out-of-control wildfires to grow at a slower rate.

The Shetland Creek fire continues to burn just 78 kilometres outside of Kamloops. The fire has consumed more than 23,000 Hectares and is still considered out of control. There are six evacuation alerts and four evacuation orders in place for regions surrounding the fire.

This wildfire is also one of note for the BC Wildfire Service.

A wildfire near Sitkum Creek continues to burn out of control three kilometres away from Sugar Lake.

That fire has consumed at least 1,990 hectares and was started by lightning strikes. An evacuation alert was placed west of the lake where most of the cabins sit, while an evacuation order has been put into effect for residents living on the east side closer to the fire.

BC Wildfire Service says the fire saw minimal growth overnight.

The Dunn Creek wildfire is burning 6.2 kilometres outside of Little Fort. The fire has consumed some 1,260 hectares of land and was discovered on July 22.

One evacuation order and two evacuation alerts have been put in effect and the official cause of this fire was a lightning strike.

BC Wildfire Service says the fire grew overnight through the northeast side due to fire behaviour.

Click to play video: 'Lower Campbell Creek wildfire'
Lower Campbell Creek wildfire
