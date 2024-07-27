New LGBTQ2 bar in Halifax sees outpouring of support

Send this page to someone via email

A new queer bar, Rumours Cabaret, opened on Lower Water Street in downtown Halifax almost two months ago.

For owners Gerry McCowan and Jose Chiu, the last few weeks have been nothing less than magical.

“People come here from different communities, and get to be themselves,” McCowen says. “And last week alone we, on Saturday, just to give you some numbers, we had 375 guests over 10 p.m. and we did over $30,000 in sales.”

Halifax’s last dedicated queer bar closed its doors permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving a void in the community until June of this year.

Friends of the owners and Rumours regulars, Andrew Russell and Jeff Collins, say they met at a gay bar years ago.

“And those places ceased to exist for quite a long time here in the city…” Collins says.

“I guess young people now are meeting at regular bars, but it’s nice to have a place that you can come to that you know that at least probably the person you hit on is going to be interested in you,” he laughs.

For the couple, Rumours is so much more than a place for the community to get together and have fun — it’s a much-needed safe space, especially considering the recent attacks against queer people in the city.

“In light of that, it really reinforces just how badly queer-owned and operated spaces are needed. As an outlet for people, as a place for people to gather, to celebrate and to not feel targeted,” says Andrew Deveaux, sales associate for Rumours’ partner, J.D. Shore.

Halifax Pride says although Pride was a massive success this year, the organization can’t do it all.

“It’s obviously a struggle to be a queer organization creating spaces for queer people only once or a couple times a year,” says Fiona Kerr, Halifax Pride’s operations manager.

“So, to have a permanent place that people can gather and celebrate all year is going to be so important as we move into the future.”

The Rumours Cabaret team walked in this year’s Pride parade and were met with roaring cheers from the crowd, but for Chiu, the moment was extra special.

“I’ve never done it before,” they say. “There is a stigma in Mexico for being gay, and when I walk here with our team, my husband and our friends, with our banner — ‘Rumours’ — I feel the energy from everyone, and it makes me feel really good and proud of ourselves.”

McCowan and Chiu say people have come from all across the Maritimes to visit Rumours.

Customers have danced, swapped stories and even cried with joy over Halifax’s newest queer establishment, which in turn, McCowan says, has brought tears to his eyes.

“Everyone loves it, everyone needs it, everyone says Halifax needs it for a long time,” Chiu says, beaming. “And I’m very happy I’m doing this journey with my husband Gerald.”