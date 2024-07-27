West Kelowna says water is safe despite discolouration

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna is assuring residents who use the city’s Rose Valley reservoir that their water is perfectly safe despite it being discoloured.

For weeks now, about half of the city has had to contend with yellowish and brownish water, which has concerned many in the 32,000-person community.

They’re questioning why their water isn’t clear, given the city’s new $75-million water treatment plant.

However, the city says the discoloured water is due to higher-than-normal levels of iron and manganese. It also said the McDougall Creek wildfire and this summer’s recent heatwave contributed to the discolouration.

“I can’t stress enough that there is no health concern,” said Allen Fillion, the city’s director of engineering and operations.

“The city is a water purveyor under a permit to operate that Interior Health issues to the city. We have a very strong partnership with Interior Health.

“We work very closely (with Interior Health), and there is 100 per cent no health concern related to this discolouration.”

Fillion said the city is recording temperatures in its water reservoir that are higher than they’ve ever seen.

“Of course, with the watershed being burnt, exposed, all of that is contributing to that factor,” said Fillion.

“We have manganese levels that, again, are not a health concern. That manganese is reacting with the hypochlorite that is added to the water after it exits the treatment plant and it oxidizes, and it’s creating the color that we are experiencing.”

In an email to Global News, Interior Health says it can confirm that manganese levels in the water samples exceed the aesthetic objective but are below the maximum acceptable levels as per Canada’s drinking water quality guidelines.

Interior Health added there are also no health concerns regarding iron levels.

More information about Canada’s drinking water guidelines is available online.