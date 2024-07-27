Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Sports

First round of Olympics tennis pushed to Sunday

By Alexis Bu00e9langer-Champagne The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2024 12:49 pm
1 min read
Spectators shield from the rain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. Canada’s Saturday morning tennis matches at the Olympics were cancelled as rain disrupted multiple outdoor sports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manu Fernandez. View image in full screen
Spectators shield from the rain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. Canada’s Saturday morning tennis matches at the Olympics were cancelled as rain disrupted multiple outdoor sports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manu Fernandez.
PARIS – Olympic tennis matches on outside courts at Roland Garros, including four featuring Canadians, were cancelled Saturday as rain in Paris disrupted multiple outdoor sports.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was set to face Marcos Giron of the United States in the first round of men’s singles.

Bianca Andreescu was set to play Denmark’s Clara Tauson in the first round of women’s singles, while Leylah Fernandez was scheduled to play the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova.

In the women’s doubles first round, Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski were slated to face France’s Clara Burel and Varvara Gracheva.

Makeup times for those matches have yet to be announced.

Rain that began Friday and progressed into Saturday also set back the skateboarding opening event, and made the pavement for the cycling time trials slippery for competitors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

