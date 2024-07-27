First round of Olympics tennis pushed to Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

PARIS – Olympic tennis matches on outside courts at Roland Garros, including four featuring Canadians, were cancelled Saturday as rain in Paris disrupted multiple outdoor sports.

Felix Auger-Aliassime was set to face Marcos Giron of the United States in the first round of men’s singles.

Bianca Andreescu was set to play Denmark’s Clara Tauson in the first round of women’s singles, while Leylah Fernandez was scheduled to play the Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova.

In the women’s doubles first round, Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski were slated to face France’s Clara Burel and Varvara Gracheva.

Makeup times for those matches have yet to be announced.

Rain that began Friday and progressed into Saturday also set back the skateboarding opening event, and made the pavement for the cycling time trials slippery for competitors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.