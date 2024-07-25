Jasper wildfire: Rail, phone, power services affected by fire emergency

Send this page to someone via email

Critical infrastructure has been affected by the wildfires that have raged through Jasper National Park, Alta., and into the picturesque townsite itself.

Some Telus services down

Telus Corp. confirmed Thursday that some of its infrastructure in the Jasper area was damaged Wednesday in the blaze.

Telus spokeswoman Brandi Merker said some home phone and mobility services in the area are down, and technicians are working to restore service.

Priority is being given to restoring the ability to make voice calls, including those to 911, emergency services and hospital communication, she said in an email.

Merker said the company is securing helicopters to refuel critical cell tower sites and has also brought in backup generators to ensure the company can maintain wireless coverage for first responders.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know this is a difficult time and we are doing all we can to support our customers and team members who have been impacted, including supplying resources to the evacuation centre in Hinton, Alberta,” Merker said.

Telus said Thursday it is committing $100,000 to support rebuilding efforts in Jasper.

1:04 Video inside Jasper shows wildfire destruction

Rail halted

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Canadian National Railway Co., whose main line runs through Jasper, suspended operations in the area Wednesday afternoon as conditions worsened.

CN first suspended rail service through Jasper on Tuesday but restarted it briefly Wednesday before shutting it down again a few hours later.

“Early reports indicate the wildfires caused significant damage to the town. We stand in support and solidarity with the community, home to many of our CN team members and their families,” said CN spokeswoman Ashley Michnowski in an email.

Story continues below advertisement

The historic train station in Jasper is owned by Parks Canada and the train platform is owned by Via Rail, which offers scenic passenger rail journeys from there through the Rocky Mountains and onward to Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C.

Via Rail said Thursday that the station and platform appear to still be intact, according to the latest information the company has received. The company’s operations through Jasper have been temporarily halted.

3:28 ‘Jasper, we will continue to stand by you’: Emotional Premier Smith discusses ‘out of control’ fire which consumed Alberta town

Trans Mountain pipeline ok

The Trans Mountain oil pipeline, which passes through Jasper on its way to the B.C. coast, continued to operate safely on Thursday, said the Crown corporation that operates it.

Trans Mountain is Canada’s only crude oil pipeline from Alberta to the West Coast, and a vital piece of infrastructure for the country’s energy sector.

Story continues below advertisement

Trans Mountain Corp. said in a statement Thursday that “at this time there is no indication of damage” to the pipeline or related infrastructure.

Trans Mountain said it is deploying sprinklers to protect the pipeline, emphasizing it is using its own firefighting equipment and bringing in water from elsewhere in an effort to support local emergency services.

ATCO gas, electricity affected

Atco Ltd., which provides electric and gas services in the town of Jasper, said it won’t know the extent of the damage to its infrastructure until technicians are able to safely re-enter the community to complete a full assessment.

Spokesman Kurt Kadatz said Atco operators turned off the natural gas distribution service to the town and isolated the natural gas transmission line at a valve just south of the Athabasca River at approximately 4 p.m., just before they themselves had to evacuate.

Power remained on in the community to support firefighting efforts, but was ultimately knocked out later that afternoon, he said.

“On behalf of our people at Atco, we are devastated by the aggressive fires that came through the town of Jasper last night. We care deeply about this community and everyone who has been impacted,” Kadatz said in an email.