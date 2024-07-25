Menu

Canada

Insurance claim tally for last year’s floods, wildfires in Nova Scotia: $490 million

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2024 2:23 pm
The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the devastating wildfires and deadly flooding that plagued Nova Scotia last year have resulted in $490 million in insured losses.

The damage estimate is included in a new report that says some claims have yet to be resolved.

In May and June of last year, two major wildfires burned more than 24,000 hectares and destroyed more than 200 homes and cottages, and more than 150 other structures.

And in July of last year, four people died when the municipality of West Hants experienced widespread flooding after 250 millimetres of rain fell over 24 hours.

The insurance industry’s report says 88 per cent of claims related to a wildfire near Halifax have been resolved, as have 90 per cent of the claims from flooding in West Hants.

The report says the claims process has been delayed by a scarcity of skilled labour, shortages of building materials and a lack of adjusters.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

