Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. food banks to receive $2M in funding from province

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2024 12:58 pm
1 min read
Food banks across Saskatchewan have seen a surge in demand. View image in full screen
Food banks across Saskatchewan have seen a surge in demand. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan government is providing two million dollars over two years to food banks.

Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky says the cost of food continues to increase and the funding to Food Banks of Saskatchewan is another affordability measure.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The organization is to receive a one-million-dollar grant next month and another one next year.

Trending Now

Michael Kincade, executive director of Food Banks of Saskatchewan, says it’s been the busiest year yet and it’s been hard to build up sufficient food reserves.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices