Sask. food banks to receive $2M in funding from province

The Saskatchewan government is providing two million dollars over two years to food banks.

Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky says the cost of food continues to increase and the funding to Food Banks of Saskatchewan is another affordability measure.

The organization is to receive a one-million-dollar grant next month and another one next year.

Michael Kincade, executive director of Food Banks of Saskatchewan, says it’s been the busiest year yet and it’s been hard to build up sufficient food reserves.