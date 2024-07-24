Wildfire burning near Sooke triples in size to nearly 170 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire burning not far from British Columbia’s capital has more than tripled in size since Wednesday morning.

The Old Man Lake fire burning at the edge of the Sooke Potholes Regional Park west of Victoria has grown to 169 hectares and remains out of control.

The park, along with Kapoor Regional Park and a section of the Galloping Goose Trail, have been closed as crews battle the flames.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) has also evacuated the Salmon Springs Campground and urged people to avoid the area.

Wildfire officials say the fire is burning away from populated areas and the watershed.

Four BC Wildfire Service initial attack crews and a 10-person CRD crew are working the fire, with support from three helicopters.

Smoke from the fire is highly visible in the area.