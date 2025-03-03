Menu

Canada

Teen killed fighting wildfire among honorees at B.C. memorial

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted March 3, 2025 8:45 pm
1 min read
B.C.’s fallen firefighters honoured in Victoria
A sombre scene on the lawn of the B.C. legislature Monday, as hundreds gathered to honour fallen firefighters. As Catherine Urquhart reports, one of those firefighters included for the first time is Devyn Gale, who was just 19 when she was killed on the job.
In July 2023, 19-year-old Devyn Gale died while battling a wildfire near her hometown of Revelstoke.

The teen was crushed by a burning cedar, which collapsed on top of her.

Devyn’s brother Nolan, also a BC Wildfire Service firefighter, was nearby and rushed to her aid.

“Her heart was still beating so we didn’t have to perform CPR,” he told Global News.

He says she was placed on a spine board and flown out. Despite all efforts, she didn’t survive.

Memorial held in Revelstoke for fallen wildland firefighter, Devyn Gale

Later, WorkSafe BC identified multiple violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

A report found no evidence that a dangerous tree assessment had been completed before work began in the area.

On Monday Devyn was among those honored at the seventh Biennial BC Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Victoria.

The parade and ceremony included the laying of a new plaque recognizing wildfire firefighters who have lost their lives battling wildfires.

Devyn’s parents attended the ceremony, along with numerous dignitaries.

Before she died, Devyn was attending nursing school and was known for helping people.

Her family says her death brought about safety improvements, ones that will help keep others safer for years to come.

