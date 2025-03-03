Teen killed fighting wildfire among honorees at B.C. memorial

See more sharing options

In July 2023, 19-year-old Devyn Gale died while battling a wildfire near her hometown of Revelstoke.

The teen was crushed by a burning cedar, which collapsed on top of her.

Devyn’s brother Nolan, also a BC Wildfire Service firefighter, was nearby and rushed to her aid.

“Her heart was still beating so we didn’t have to perform CPR,” he told Global News.

He says she was placed on a spine board and flown out. Despite all efforts, she didn’t survive.

Later, WorkSafe BC identified multiple violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

A report found no evidence that a dangerous tree assessment had been completed before work began in the area.

On Monday Devyn was among those honored at the seventh Biennial BC Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Victoria.

The parade and ceremony included the laying of a new plaque recognizing wildfire firefighters who have lost their lives battling wildfires.

Devyn’s parents attended the ceremony, along with numerous dignitaries.

Before she died, Devyn was attending nursing school and was known for helping people.

Her family says her death brought about safety improvements, ones that will help keep others safer for years to come.