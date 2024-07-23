Menu

Canada

Manitoba Chiefs decry reduced federal funds for residential school searches

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2024 4:02 pm
1 min read
Cutouts of orange T-shirts are hung on a fence outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Cutouts of orange T-shirts are hung on a fence outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is criticizing the federal government for reducing funds to search the grounds of former residential schools, saying they are profoundly disappointed and outraged.

Communities could previously receive up to $3 million through the Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund, but funding will now be capped at $500,000.

Deputy Grand Chief Betsy Kennedy says the decision to cut back funding is not only disheartening, but disrespectful to the survivors and families affected by the system.

Ottawa says the adjustment in funding was made in order to take a “sustainable approach” that provides money to as many community-led projects as possible.

In a statement, Crown-Indigenous Relations says the funding adjustments will not apply to previously signed agreements, and highlighted the $216 million made available through the community support fund since 2021.

Kennedy says the decision to cut funding without discussions with First Nations leadership is a “missed opportunity” for Canada to strengthen relations and respect the rights of Indigenous Peoples.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

