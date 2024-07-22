Menu

Fire

Sooke Potholes closed as crews battle out-of-control wildfire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
Wildfires burning around B.C. has communities on edge
WATCH: Wildfires are burning close to many communities around B.C. Monday morning. Andrea Macpherson shows us the latest wildfires of note using our interactive app.
Officials closed the Sooke Potholes Regional Park and campground on Monday due to a new out-of-control wildfire.

The District of Sooke said the popular attraction was closed until further notice while local emergency crews and the BC Wildfire Service responded.

The Capital Regional District said the Salmon Springs Campground was being evacuated as a precaution, and urged people to avoid the area.

The BC Wildfire Service mapped the fire at three hectares in size, and said it had deployed three initial attack crews, three response officers and three helicopters.

The fire is believed to have been started by human activity.

