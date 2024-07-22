Menu

Crime

Man dead, baby and woman hurt after suspected impaired driver hit pedestrians: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2024 2:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Residents in shock following triple shooting in Bowmanville'
Residents in shock following triple shooting in Bowmanville
WATCH: Residents in shock following triple shooting in Bowmanville – Jun 10, 2024
Durham Region police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision that killed a pedestrian and left two others, including an infant, with injuries.

They say officers responded to reports of a crash involving two vehicles and three pedestrians in Bowmanville, Ont., just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say a sedan hit an SUV, and the sedan then lost control and went onto the sidewalk, hitting the three pedestrians.

They say a male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead, while the female pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition.

They say the infant was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female passenger of the SUV had minor injuries.

Police say the 22-year-old is facing multiple charges, including impaired operation causing death and three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.

