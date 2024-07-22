Man dead, baby and woman hurt after suspected impaired driver hit pedestrians: police

Durham Region police say a 22-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after a collision that killed a pedestrian and left two others, including an infant, with injuries.
They say officers responded to reports of a crash involving two vehicles and three pedestrians in Bowmanville, Ont., just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say a sedan hit an SUV, and the sedan then lost control and went onto the sidewalk, hitting the three pedestrians.
They say a male pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre where he was pronounced dead, while the female pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition.
They say the infant was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The female passenger of the SUV had minor injuries.
Police say the 22-year-old is facing multiple charges, including impaired operation causing death and three counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.
