Man facing murder charge after one of two teen stabbing victims dies

A teenage stabbing victim has died and charges upgraded against Kaj Randall after police say two teen girls were stabbed in St. Albert on July 18.
Police say it happened around 10 p.m. Thursday. St. Albert RCMP say they found two girls, aged 13 and 17 inside a residence with multiple stab wounds.
Saturday afternoon, the 17-year-old girl died, police say.
One of Randall’s charges has been upgraded to first-degree murder. He’s expected to appear in court Monday.
RCMP did not give an update on the health status of the 13-year-old.
