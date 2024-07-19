Some dogs suffering from heat exhaustion as Alberta heat wave continues

Send this page to someone via email

A local veterinarian warns some dogs are suffering from heat exhaustion as the heat warning in Calgary continues.

Dr. Julie Schell with the Bow Bottom Veterinarian Clinic says a lot of larger-breed dogs still have their thick coats from the winter months and it’s leading to dogs overheating.

“We’re really into the huskies, we love these Nordic breeds,” she says.

“Because it’s winter most of the time, when it’s this amount of heat they can’t handle it well. It’s like a shock to their system, and also clients aren’t truly aware of how hot it can actually be for the pet wearing a huge fur coat,” she adds.

Some of the warning signs of heat exhaustion, she says, include excessive panting and lack of hunger, as well as vomiting and diarrhea. She recommends keeping dogs hydrated and in cool areas, while feeding them ice treats or frozen dog food.

Story continues below advertisement

“They may not necessarily eat it, but the act of eating something in their mouth because their mouth is a very good way they have of cooling down. Dogs can’t really sweat like a human can, they sweat through their feet as well as their mouth when they breathe off that really hot air.”

4:21 Protecting your pets in hot weather

Depending on the temperature outside, Dr. Schell says if a dog is left in a vehicle, it could dehydrate in less than five minutes.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On July 1, police charged a Calgary woman after they say she allegedly left her dog in a car for more than two hours.

She was criminally charged with one count of causing damage or injury to an animal and one count of causing an animal to be in distress under the Alberta Animal Protection Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say since Canada Day there’s been eight incidents of dogs being left in hot cars.

Brad Nichols with the Calgary Humane Society says the organization works closely with police with these incidents and believes there’s been hundreds of calls involving dogs in hot cars since summer began.

“To this day we still have animals being left in hot cars, being seized from hot cars and some people see absolutely clueless about it,” he says.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid 30s for the next several days.