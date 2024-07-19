Menu

Health

Some dogs suffering from heat exhaustion as Alberta heat wave continues

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 8:33 pm
2 min read
Dog swims in Bow River View image in full screen
A dog swims in the Bow River on Friday July 19, 2024. Craig Momney / Global News
A local veterinarian warns some dogs are suffering from heat exhaustion as the heat warning in Calgary continues.

Dr. Julie Schell with the Bow Bottom Veterinarian Clinic says a lot of larger-breed dogs still have their thick coats from the winter months and it’s leading to dogs overheating.

“We’re really into the huskies, we love these Nordic breeds,” she says.

“Because it’s winter most of the time, when it’s this amount of heat they can’t handle it well. It’s like a shock to their system, and also clients aren’t truly aware of how hot it can actually be for the pet wearing a huge fur coat,” she adds.

Some of the warning signs of heat exhaustion, she says, include excessive panting and lack of hunger, as well as vomiting and diarrhea. She recommends keeping dogs hydrated and in cool areas, while feeding them ice treats or frozen dog food.

“They may not necessarily eat it, but the act of eating something in their mouth because their mouth is a very good way they have of cooling down. Dogs can’t really sweat like a human can, they sweat through their feet as well as their mouth when they breathe off that really hot air.”

Click to play video: 'Protecting your pets in hot weather'
Protecting your pets in hot weather
Depending on the temperature outside, Dr. Schell says if a dog is left in a vehicle, it could dehydrate in less than five minutes.

On July 1, police charged a Calgary woman after they say she allegedly left her dog in a car for more than two hours.

She was criminally charged with one count of causing damage or injury to an animal and one count of causing an animal to be in distress under the Alberta Animal Protection Act.

Police say since Canada Day there’s been eight incidents of dogs being left in hot cars.

Brad Nichols with the Calgary Humane Society says the organization works closely with police with these incidents and believes there’s been hundreds of calls involving dogs in hot cars since summer began.

“To this day we still have animals being left in hot cars, being seized from hot cars and some people see absolutely clueless about it,” he says.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid 30s for the next several days.

