Toronto flooding a ‘significant event,’ need to step up climate change fight: Trudeau

Massive flooding that hit the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday was a “significant event,” underscoring the need to step up Canada’s fight against climate change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

The storm, which knocked out power for tens of thousands of people, flooded a major highway and a key transit hub in Toronto amid rainfall warnings for much of southern Ontario.

It was the second straight day of torrential downpours for the city and region.

Speaking in Toronto on Wednesday, Trudeau lauded the efforts of first responders, city workers and hydro staff.

“It was a significant event,” he said.

“And I want you to know that we’re all there to work together to make sure that, not just people get supported through this, but that this happens more and more infrequently in the coming years.”

Trudeau said more extreme weather events — like the Toronto floods — are expected due to climate change, and highlight the importance of investing in climate-resilient infrastructure.

“The reality is … that with climate change, they’re going to be more extreme weather events,” he said.

“So, we need to continue to step up in our fight against climate change.

“We also need to continue to be making investments in resilient infrastructure that can handle what the future is holding.”

View image in full screen Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto on July 16 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

View image in full screen People make their way through Union Station during a flood following heavy rain in Toronto, on Tuesday, July 16 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

On Wednesday, cleanup crews worked to get the GTA back to normal.

Tuesday’s deluge caused commuter havoc, with massive flooding shutting down several major routes and terminals, including Toronto’s Union Station, Don Valley Parkway and Lake Shore Boulevard.

All have since reopened after the floodwaters dispersed.

Meanwhile, Toronto Hydro said around 3,300 customers remained without power Wednesday morning and restoration efforts are ongoing.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodriguez and The Canadian Press