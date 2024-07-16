Significant rainfall poses flood threat to Toronto area, parts of southern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for the Greater Toronto Area and a large part of southern Ontario on Tuesday.

The warnings were issued at around 9:30 a.m. The weather agency said rainfall amounts of up to 75 millimetres are possible with rainfall rates of 40 mm an hour.

Environment Canada warned that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads as well as localized flooding in low-lying areas.

The rainfall warnings extend from the London area, through Kitchener, and into Toronto. Durham Region is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

View image in full screen Rainfall warnings were issued for a large swath of southern Ontario on July 16, 2024. Environment Canada

Images in Toronto show significant downpours with ponding and pooling on local roads. Sewers were also seen overflowing from the excess rain.

During an Ontario government transit-related announcement outside, the rain caused major pooling on top of the tent forcing staff to push the water off.

The TTC entrance to Yorkdale Mall in Toronto was also closed due to flooding. Cars could be seen struggling to get through a flooded Lake Shore Boulevard, according to posts on X.

The City of Toronto released a list of areas to avoid due to heavy rain, flooding and road closures.

Lakeshore Boulevard West from Parkside Drive to Ontario Drive.

Bayview Avenue and Nesbitt Drive.

Wilson bridge.

DVP at Dundas, Millwood, Don Mills and Lawrence Avenue.

Westbound Kipling on ramp.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said there is a significant flood threat with the “thunderstorms training over the same area dropping 50 to 80 mm of rain on saturated soil.”

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has upgraded to a flood warning for all rivers in the Greater Toronto Area because of the line of thunderstorms.

“Please exercise extreme caution around all bodies of water and avoid driving on flooded roadways or in low-lying areas and underpasses,” TRCA said.

Significant flood threat unfolding today with thunderstorms training over the same area dropping 50 to 80 mm of rain on saturated soil. #Toronto #GTA #onstorm pic.twitter.com/ybyDmqk2W2 — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) July 16, 2024

My clothes! The umbrella does nothing! pic.twitter.com/xQyYl5Xaye — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) July 16, 2024

Need to close Lakeshore Blvd! We were on it as it flooded pic.twitter.com/QrXlfWcbPc — Travis Farncombe (@tjfarncombe) July 16, 2024

Chaotic moments this morning, as government ministers attempted to make a transit-related announcement in the middle of a severe thunderstorm watch and rainfall warning from Environment Canada. "The media's tent is collapsing," says one federal minister as Minister Kinga Surma… pic.twitter.com/Sa7SdCQV41 — Colin D'Mello | Global News (@ColinDMello) July 16, 2024

A little bit of rain and the sewers over flow and flood the sidewalks 😂 Toronto is the best. World class city. We’re number 1. pic.twitter.com/sQMoE9oTdG — Sophie (@snowphieee) July 16, 2024

UPDATED: Due to heavy rain, flooding, and road closures, we ask residents to avoid following areas: – Lakeshore Blvd W from Parkside to Ontario Dr.

– Bayview and Nesbitt Dr.

– Wilson bridge

– DVP at Dundas, Milwood, Don Mills and Lawrence Ave.

– Westbound Kipling on ramp is… — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 16, 2024

Yorkdale Station: Entrance to Yorkdale Mall closed due to flooding. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) July 16, 2024

