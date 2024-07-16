Significant rainfall poses flood threat to Toronto area, parts of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for the Greater Toronto Area and a large part of southern Ontario on Tuesday.
The warnings were issued at around 9:30 a.m. The weather agency said rainfall amounts of up to 75 millimetres are possible with rainfall rates of 40 mm an hour.
Environment Canada warned that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads as well as localized flooding in low-lying areas.
The rainfall warnings extend from the London area, through Kitchener, and into Toronto. Durham Region is under a severe thunderstorm watch.
Images in Toronto show significant downpours with ponding and pooling on local roads. Sewers were also seen overflowing from the excess rain.
During an Ontario government transit-related announcement outside, the rain caused major pooling on top of the tent forcing staff to push the water off.
The TTC entrance to Yorkdale Mall in Toronto was also closed due to flooding. Cars could be seen struggling to get through a flooded Lake Shore Boulevard, according to posts on X.
The City of Toronto released a list of areas to avoid due to heavy rain, flooding and road closures.
- Lakeshore Boulevard West from Parkside Drive to Ontario Drive.
- Bayview Avenue and Nesbitt Drive.
- Wilson bridge.
- DVP at Dundas, Millwood, Don Mills and Lawrence Avenue.
- Westbound Kipling on ramp.
Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said there is a significant flood threat with the “thunderstorms training over the same area dropping 50 to 80 mm of rain on saturated soil.”
The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has upgraded to a flood warning for all rivers in the Greater Toronto Area because of the line of thunderstorms.
“Please exercise extreme caution around all bodies of water and avoid driving on flooded roadways or in low-lying areas and underpasses,” TRCA said.
