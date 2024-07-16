Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Growing concern for B.C. woman missing 2 weeks without ‘essential medication’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 8:24 pm
1 min read
Anyone who sees Emily Maya is asked to call Burnaby RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who sees Emily Maya is asked to call Burnaby RCMP. Burnaby RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Burnaby RCMP are renewing their appeal for help to find a missing woman amid growing concerns about her wellbeing as she goes without essential medication.

Emily Maya was reported missing after leaving a family home in South Burnaby on July 2.

In a Tuesday media release, Mounties said she has been spotted in Vancouver and Burnaby since then, but that police haven’t been able to confirm her welfare.

Police say her disappearance is out of character. She’s also unfamiliar with the Lower Mainland and has appeared disoriented when sighted.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

“Our concern for Emily is continuing to grow the longer she is missing and without access to her daily medication,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“If you have any information about where Emily is, our investigators want to hear from you so we can locate her and ensure she is safe.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police have released new images and video of the 29-year-old taken from a drugstore in South Vancouver’s River District on Thursday July 4, two days after she was last seen.

She is described as five-feet three-inches tall with a slim build, brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo of black roses on her right arm.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices