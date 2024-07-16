Growing concern for B.C. woman missing 2 weeks without ‘essential medication’

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP are renewing their appeal for help to find a missing woman amid growing concerns about her wellbeing as she goes without essential medication.

Emily Maya was reported missing after leaving a family home in South Burnaby on July 2.

In a Tuesday media release, Mounties said she has been spotted in Vancouver and Burnaby since then, but that police haven’t been able to confirm her welfare.

Police say her disappearance is out of character. She’s also unfamiliar with the Lower Mainland and has appeared disoriented when sighted.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

“Our concern for Emily is continuing to grow the longer she is missing and without access to her daily medication,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you have any information about where Emily is, our investigators want to hear from you so we can locate her and ensure she is safe.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police have released new images and video of the 29-year-old taken from a drugstore in South Vancouver’s River District on Thursday July 4, two days after she was last seen.

She is described as five-feet three-inches tall with a slim build, brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo of black roses on her right arm.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.